Delivery driver recounts being shot at for reasons he still does not know

The driver said the shots came from someone in another car shooting at him, just as he was finishing up his deliveries for DoorDash Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing the damage left behind after an Indianapolis delivery driver tells 13News someone drove by and fired multiple shots at his car.

The bullets left him frightened, but luckily not hurt.

"In the moment, I was scared. I was scared after. I was scared the whole night," the 18-year-old said.

He didn't want to give his name after he said someone shot at his car while he was driving early Sunday morning near Butler-Tarkington.

He pointed at several bullet holes in the red Chevy Cruze he was driving that he said came from someone in another car shooting at him, just as he was finishing up his deliveries for DoorDash Saturday night, trying to find a parking spot near his girlfriend's house near 42nd Street and Graceland Avenue.

"I think it's because I was driving slowly around the block and the windows are tinted and they probably thought I was fixing to do something, or they probably thought they recognized the car of somebody else," the teen explained.

The 18-year-old said he doesn't even know who "they" are, only that he had just pulled into a parking spot and was on the phone with his girlfriend.

When he looked up, he saw light on his face.

"It's a beam pointed on my nose," he said.

A beam the teen thinks came from a gun, based on what happened as he drove away.

"Somebody accelerated and drove past me and started shooting at me," he recalled.

IMPD says an evidence technician attempted to recover bullet fragments from the car, explaining that investigators would not share the results of what was discovered from testing those fragments unless a suspect would be charged and a probable cause affidavit filed.

The 18-year-old said he hasn't delivered food since the shooting and believes what happened was random.

Even so, what could have happened is what's still on his mind.