Decatur County police dispatcher arrested

Heidi Miracle faces two felony charges for sharing sensitive case information with the public.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County police dispatcher faces two felony charges for sharing video from a criminal investigation publicly on a messaging app and on one of her social media pages.

Detectives from the State Police Versailles Post arrested 42-year-old Heidi Miracle of Holton, Indiana on Thursday. She's accused of accessing an internal law enforcement system and releasing case sensitive information to the public. She was charged with official misconduct and disclosing intellectual property in Decatur County Thursday.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office contacted state police when they learned Miracle had accessed the law enforcement system Wednesday morning and took a video from a criminal investigation, then allegedly shared that video on a messaging app with people outside of law enforcement. Miracle also posted the recording on one of her social media pages.

She had yet to make her initial appearance in Decatur County Circuit Court Friday.