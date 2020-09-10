x
Deaths of mother, son ruled suicide and homicide in deadly house fire

A 26-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
INDIANAPOLIS — The deaths of a woman and her 12-year-old son, who died in a house fire on the west side of Indianapolis July 15, are being ruled a suicide and homicide.

It happened at Lupine Terrace, which is near 34th Street and High School Road. Keiyonna Jones, 43, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The Marion County Coroner's Office is ruling her death a suicide.

Her 12-year-old son, Jeremiah Vinson, was found on the second floor of the house and taken to the hospital in critical condition. On July 20, IFD reported the child had died. His death is being considered a homicide.

A 26-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. IFD reported a firefighter was taken to be checked for heat-related injuries.

Based on updated information IFD and IMPD investigators have ruled the fire at 6528 Lupine Terrace on July 15 as an arson.

13News reached out to IFD for an update on the investigation and was told the fire was ruled an arson.

