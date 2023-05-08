Death investigation underway in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are conducting a death investigation Monday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at a home in the 9600 block of Claymore Drive, near East 131st Street and Cumberland Road, around 12:30 p.m.
Police arrived and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Police confirmed the victim died at the scene.
Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.