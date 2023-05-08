Death investigation underway in Fishers

The incident happened Monday in the 9600 block of Claymore Drive, near East 131st Street and Cumberland Road, around 12:30 p.m.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are conducting a death investigation Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at a home in the 9600 block of Claymore Drive, near East 131st Street and Cumberland Road, around 12:30 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Police confirmed the victim died at the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.