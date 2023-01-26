Dearborn County man charged with child solicitation after citizen sting

Byron Caudill is facing a felony charge of child solicitation.

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind — The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly admitted to trying to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex.

Byron Caudill is facing a charge of child solicitation.

The sheriff's office said it was alerted to a citizen group that took video of Caudill at an Anderson Walmart store. In the video, police say Caudill admitted to communicating with a boy he thought was 14 years old. Caudill also allegedly admits traveling to meet the boy for sexual acts.

Deputies then brought Caudill in for questioning after he was arrested on a parole violation. Investigators claim Caudill admitted trying to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sex.

"I appreciate the information shared by the public that helped bring this case to light," said Sheriff Shane McHenry.

Caudill was formally charged Wednesday and is being held on a $3 million bond.