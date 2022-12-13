The child's parents and another relative have been arrested. The shooting was reported from a mobile home on Cindy Lane.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been taken into custody after police say a child in Gaston County died of a gunshot wound Tuesday.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, a 4-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound on Tuesday around 4:22 p.m. at a residence in a mobile home community on Cindy Lane, just off Hickory Grove Road north of McAdenville.

When police arrived at the home, they say life-saving measures were taken, but the child died at the scene at 4:40 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the child's mother, father, and another relative living at the home failed to properly secure a firearm. The four-year-old and another sibling found the firearm, which was discharged one time and killed the boy, according to police.

The Gaston County District Attorney's Office decided to charge all three relatives. Savannah Leigh Brehm, 22, Hector Manuel Mendoza, 21, and Keith Strughill, 21, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

The news stunned next-door neighbors and property manager Conner Kring.

“It’s just a very unfortunate thing that’s happened and, from what we can tell, an accident,” Kring told WCNC Charlotte.

Kring called the family good people and said they always lend a helping hand to neighbors.

"I just can’t imagine what they’re going through right now,” she added.

Police are reminding gun owners to keep firearms safe and locked to prevent another life from being taken.

“Lock it behind lock and key where a child does not have access to it,” Captain Downey said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

