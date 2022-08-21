Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night.

Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, IMPD said, they found a man lying in the street who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD is investigating the shooting. Investigators have not identified the man who died, said if any suspects had been identified or arrested, or said what led to the shooting.

13News has crews headed toward the scene to gather more information. This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated in this story and on air.