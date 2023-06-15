Arrest made in shooting that killed man near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue

The shooting happened Thursday in the 2000 block of North Spencer Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on the city's east side Thursday morning. Detectives arrested 45-year-old Keith Phillips and he is awaiting formal charges.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of North Spencer Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. on June 15.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot inside of a home. An IMPD spokesperson confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Wayne Allen Nalley and determined his death to be a homicide.

"He had a heart, he had a heart for everybody. He didn't deserve to go out like this. We need justice for Wayne Nalley," said Jaclynn Dodson, who was Nalley's fiancé.

Dodson said around 4 a.m., she heard gunshots from inside the home on North Spencer Avenue and tried to stop the shooting.

"It's all a blur right now. All I know is I see my fiancé lying dead on the ground," Dodson said.

IMPD was looking for the person responsible for hours on Thursday with drones, a K-9 and several detectives on scene.

Dodson has a message to the person who pulled the trigger.

"You need to be a man and come step up to what you did. You took a life. You took a father, you took somebody's son," Dodson said.

Police asked the public to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

"We lean heavy on our community members in times like this because it takes us all to ensure that our community can remain safe," IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.