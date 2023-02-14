Deadly hit-and-run suspect caught after allegedly carjacking pizza delivery driver

Police took Terell Williamson into custody at a west Indianapolis house after he allegedly carjacked a Domino's delivery driver downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested Terell Williamson Sunday night in connection with Saturday's deadly hit-and-run that killed a man near downtown.

IMPD said Williamson, 29, drove on the sidewalk near West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue and intentionally killed 47-year-old John Pollard Jr. around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pollard died at the scene.

Police took Williamson into custody at a west Indianapolis house after he allegedly carjacked a Domino's delivery driver downtown.

Court documents say Williamson was pulling on the handle of a Domino's delivery driver's car while the driver was walking a delivery to the Axis Apartments leasing office. When Williamson couldn't get in, he pointed a gun at the delivery driver and made her unlock the car.

The probable cause affidavit shows Williamson allegedly told the driver, "I need the car, I don't want to hurt you," and, "I'm running from the police."

Later Sunday night, another officer spotted the stolen car on the west side behind a house on Addison Street. Police ordered Williamson outside and took him into custody.