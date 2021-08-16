Man dead after possible hit-and-run on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man died from a possible hit-and-run incident Sunday night on the city's east side.
Police were called to the 7000 block of East 21st Street, near Shadeland Avenue, just before midnight on a report of a person down.
When police arrived, they found the man, whose name was not shared by authorities, in the roadway. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation leads police to believe the man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Police did not share any additional information about the vehicle that may have struck the man.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- Several central Indiana school districts to begin mask mandates Monday
- Teen arrested for his role in east side shooting of 15-year-old girl
- Little girl's Make-A-Wish will come true, thanks to Fishers fundraiser
- What to know about kid-friendly debit cards
- Indiana Dunes considers its first-ever entrance fees