Man dead after possible hit-and-run on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man died from a possible hit-and-run incident Sunday night on the city's east side.

Police were called to the 7000 block of East 21st Street, near Shadeland Avenue, just before midnight on a report of a person down.

When police arrived, they found the man, whose name was not shared by authorities, in the roadway. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation leads police to believe the man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Police did not share any additional information about the vehicle that may have struck the man.

