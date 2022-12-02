25-year-old Indianapolis man convicted in deadly robbery on Indy's northwest side

Davoncia Beasley will be sentenced Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for an Indianapolis man in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side.

Davoncia Beasley, 25, has been convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf.

On Sept. 25, 2021, police responded to a report of a person shot at the Quality Inn & Suites in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road, near Interstate 65, around 1:45 p.m.

Police found Wolf shot in a hotel room. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

IMPD homicide detectives determined Beasley shot and killed Wolf during a transaction at the hotel. Witnesses said they saw Beasley and someone else leave the hotel. Security footage, social media records and forensic evidence also placed Beasley at the scene during the shooting.

On Nov. 18, 2021, detectives arrested Beasley.

"This case exemplifies the important role collaboration plays throughout the duration of the criminal justice process,” Marion County Prosecutor Mears said Thursday. "Investigators, community members, and prosecutors worked together to bring justice for Keegan Wolf and his family."

He was also convicted of the habitual offender sentencing enhancement and felony firearm enhancement.