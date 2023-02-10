19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game

David Tillman was 18 at the time of the shooting. He pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021.

David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Court documents say Tillman fired off six shots that night outside the Ben Davis-Carmel football game, hitting a 16-year-old in the elbow.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about Tillman being charged in the incident.

According to court documents, Tillman told police after his arrest that he meant to fire warning shots at the teenager he was involved in an altercation with and that one of the bullets hitting him was an accident. Tillman told police the shooting was in self-defense, according to the court documents.

Tillman claimed his eyes were closed during the shooting and he "just wanted to scare them," according to court documents. Tillman is said to have told officers the gun he used belonged to his mother and he took it without her knowing.

An officer said they witnessed Tillman fire the shots and that Tillman was caught after officers chased him down.