Man sentenced for series of Indianapolis arsons

David Bradshaw pleaded guilty to seven counts of Arson for setting multiple house fires over a five years.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is set to spend 32 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to seven counts of arson. The prison time is part of a 40-year sentence handed down by a Marion County judge.

David Bradshaw pleaded guilty to setting multiple house fires on the near north side in 2019, plus two fires on Christmas day in 2018. The fires typically happened when residents were asleep in the home.

Home security cameras caught Bradshaw on camera, and U.S. Marshals eventually located him in Henderson, Kentucky, then arrested him in Evansville.

Bradshaw later admitted to setting the fires during questioning.

According to court documents, he told detectives he started the fires after getting drunk.