Danville investigators seek fraud suspect after purse was stolen

Police say the woman shown in surveillance photos used the victim's driver's license and checks to withdraw more than $10,000 at four different banks.

DANVILLE, Indiana — Danville police shared surveillance images Monday of a woman wanted for questioning in a theft and fraud investigation.

According to police, on May 22, 2021 a woman's purse was stolen from a car in a smash-and-grab incident at the soccer fields on County Road 200 South in Danville.

No suspicious activity turned up on the woman's bank account four nearly four weeks — until June 18.

Police said the woman shown in the surveillance photos used the victim's driver's license and checks to withdraw more than $10,000 at four different banks in Plainfield, Clayton, and Greencastle.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or silver car she was driving when making the withdrawals should contact Danville's 24-hour anonymous crime tip line at 317-745-3001, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.