Crime

Danville investigators seek fraud suspect after purse was stolen

Police say the woman shown in surveillance photos used the victim's driver's license and checks to withdraw more than $10,000 at four different banks.
Credit: Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Indiana — Danville police shared surveillance images Monday of a woman wanted for questioning in a theft and fraud investigation. 

According to police, on May 22, 2021 a woman's purse was stolen from a car in a smash-and-grab incident at the soccer fields on County Road 200 South in Danville. 

No suspicious activity turned up on the woman's bank account four nearly four weeks — until June 18. 

Police said the woman shown in the surveillance photos used the victim's driver's license and checks to withdraw more than $10,000 at four different banks in Plainfield, Clayton, and Greencastle. 

Credit: Danville Police Dept.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or silver car she was driving when making the withdrawals should contact Danville's 24-hour anonymous crime tip line at 317-745-3001, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. 

It will help if you provide the case number: HP21-4070.

    

