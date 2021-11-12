Danville man sentenced to 55 years for murder in 2018 fatal crash

Cody Albert reportedly drove his vehicle west into an eastbound lane of U.S. 40 at a high rate of speed and crashed head-on into a Honda Civic, killing that driver.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder in a 2018 crash that killed a Coatesville man.

According to the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office, Cody Albert was on his lunch break on September 24, 2018, when he got into an argument with his girlfriend after he smoked all of the couple's marijuana earlier in the day.

After the argument, Albert returned to the parking lot of his work and decided he was going to kill himself. He wrote a suicide note and drove his Chevrolet Blazer to Plainfield.

Witnesses said Albert drove west in an eastbound lane of U.S. 40, reaching a high rate of speed, and intentionally crashed head-on into a Honda Civic, driven by 51-year-old Thomas "Brad" Plasters, of Coatesville. Plasters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury reached guilty verdicts Oct. 14 after a few hours of deliberation.

"Mr. Plasters was simply driving his vehicle on U.S. 40, as he had done many times before, and now he’s gone forever. He had a wife and kids that loved him very much," prosecutor Loren Delp said at the trial. "Mr. Albert had family of his own that will be affected by this crime too, but it was Mr. Albert’s conscience choice to take the life of someone he never met rather than get counseling or crashing into a tree, light pole or anything else."

Hendricks Circuit Court Judge Daniel Zielinski sentenced Albert Nov. 8 for murder and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, resulting in death.

Albert faced a maximum penalty of 65 years.