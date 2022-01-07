x
Crime

Danville man, 20, arrested for OWI in double fatal crash

Bryce King and Abigail Scheibelhut were killed in a Dec. 6 crash with a vehicle driven by Noah Wells, who police say was driving while intoxicated.
Credit: Danville Police Department
Noah Wells

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 20-year-old Danville man was arrested Friday for allegedly causing a crash that killed two people last month.

Noah Wells was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Friday on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - causing death. Wells was involved a crash on Cartersburg Road near County Road 200 South on Dec. 6, 2021 that killed 23-year-old Bryce King and 26-year-old Abigail Scheibelhut.

Investigators received the results of a blood draw around 2 p.m. Friday that revealed Wells had a blood alcohol concentration of .126 percent at the time of the crash.

King worked as an assistant football coach at Cascade High School at the time of his death.

