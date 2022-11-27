'Dangerous times' | Indianapolis pastor talks about impact of weekend violence

The leader of Indy's TenPoint Coalition says recent shootings that killed two and injured two others are troubling.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thanksgiving weekend around Indianapolis.

Community leaders said it was disappointing that the city can't seem to get a break, even during the holidays.

"It just saddens me that year after year, families have to go through this but it's just a reality of what's happening in our city," said Indianapolis pastor Charles Harrison.

Harrison, with Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition, said hearing at least four people were shot just days after Thanksgiving and within hours of one another is troubling - but not surprising.

"We tend to pick up the level of violence around the holidays as we go into Thanksgiving at Christmastime," Harrison said. We tend to have a lot more robberies on the street, people trying to get money for the holidays."

Police said they found one person with gunshot wounds on Gladstone Avenue on the east side. Then, shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Ludlow Avenue near Mass Avenue where a male victim was shot.

Police investigated Saturday evening shootings on Mars Hill Street and on Brookville Road.

Crime incident maps don't show the people affected by the violence.

"When someone is killed, it doesn't just impact the immediate family. It impacts up to a hundred people or more who are traumatized by someone being shot and killed or stabbed and killed," said Harrison.

City officials have been quick to point out that shootings are down so far this year, but Harrison said not everyone is feeling relieved.

"I don't think people feel what they're hearing from the city or sometimes even law enforcement if you live out here in the streets," Harrison said. "It is as dangerous as it's ever been, and we are living in very dangerous times."

As the holiday season continues, Harrison suggests Hoosiers think twice before making rash decisions that could rip families apart.

"We are trying to lower the temperature in this city and make it safer and a better place for all the residents of Indianapolis," said Harrison.

Safer not just during the holidays but all year round. Harrison said members of TenPoint Coalition will continue to patrol six "hot spot areas" as they typically do.