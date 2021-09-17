Dispute over mailbox leads to deadly shooting in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a dispute over a mailbox led to a shooting that left a man dead in Brown County.
Police arrested 56-year-old Randy Small on a preliminary charge of murder. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Helms Road Wednesday afternoon on a reported shooting.
Deputies located a man dead along Helms Road. Police said after an hour-long standoff, Helms came out of his home and surrendered.
The victim's name is not being released pending autopsy results, which are expected Friday.
Small is being held in the Brown County Jail on no bond.
The case is now being reviewed by the Brown County Prosecutor’s office for possible formal charges.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis nurse speaks out about challenges faced by health care professionals still fighting COVID-19
- Police Body Cam: Gabby Petito and fiancé stopped in Utah before disappearance
- SC lawyer surrenders to police for insurance fraud after planning own shooting
- Viral TikTok trend encouraging students to steal, vandalize school property
- UPS driver charged after nearly hitting children getting off McCordsville school bus