Dispute over mailbox leads to deadly shooting in Brown County

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday along Helms Road.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a dispute over a mailbox led to a shooting that left a man dead in Brown County.

Police arrested 56-year-old Randy Small on a preliminary charge of murder. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Helms Road Wednesday afternoon on a reported shooting.

Deputies located a man dead along Helms Road. Police said after an hour-long standoff, Helms came out of his home and surrendered.

The victim's name is not being released pending autopsy results, which are expected Friday.

Small is being held in the Brown County Jail on no bond.

The case is now being reviewed by the Brown County Prosecutor’s office for possible formal charges.