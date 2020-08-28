Cybertip leads to arrest of Columbus man for child pornography

Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley K. Burton of Columbus on a charge of possession of child pornography after a four month investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley K. Burton of Columbus on a charge of possession of child pornography after a four month investigation.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a tip about Burton that led to the Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to begin investigating in April

State police searched Burton's home and arrested him on one charge of possession of child pornography.