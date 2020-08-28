Cybertip leads to arrest of Columbus man for child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley K. Burton of Columbus on a charge of possession of child pornography after a four month investigation.
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a tip about Burton that led to the Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to begin investigating in April
State police searched Burton's home and arrested him on one charge of possession of child pornography.
Burton is being held at the Bartholomew County Jail while he awaits his initial hearing.