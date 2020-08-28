x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Cybertip leads to arrest of Columbus man for child pornography

Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley K. Burton of Columbus on a charge of possession of child pornography after a four month investigation.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Bradley K. Burton

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley K. Burton of Columbus on a charge of possession of child pornography after a four month investigation.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a tip about Burton that led to the Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to begin investigating in April

State police searched Burton's home and arrested him on one charge of possession of child pornography.

Burton is being held at the Bartholomew County Jail while he awaits his initial hearing.

Related Articles