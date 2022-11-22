Man accused of murdering neighbor moves to use insanity defense

Cy Alley’s defense is arguing the defendant is insane and wants further psychiatric evaluations before the case moves forward.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A judge granted a motion to review the competency of a Delaware County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over an alleged utility dispute.

The move means the jury trial scheduled for December is now canceled.

In a Suggestion of Insanity filed on Nov. 18, Alley’s public defender argued his client was “not responsible by reason of mental defect” when he shot and killed his neighbor, Gary Copley, at the end of August. The defense is asking the court to appoint two physicians to examine the 29-year-old.

In a response, the state is asking the court to make sure two or three disinterested mental health professionals take part in the evaluation, citing Indiana code requiring a psychiatrist and a psychologist to review a defendant facing a murder charge.

On Monday, Judge Marianne Vorhees ordered and named two doctors to evaluate Alley. As of now, there’s a pretrial conference scheduled for mid-January to possibly review the evaluations.

13 Investigates learned Alley was deemed dangerous back in February. Law enforcement even confiscated guns from his home in early 2022. Under the state’s red flag law, that should have prevented him from being in possession of a gun. Police and the prosecutor’s office have yet to reveal how Alley got a hold of a firearm.

Following an October hearing, the victim’s family told 13News Copley was a father of two and left behind five grandchildren.

“Gary had a heart of gold,” his sister Patty Haisley said. “He'd give you the shirt off his back. He just loved everybody."