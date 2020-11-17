Customs seized almost $1.4 million in counterfeit currency in Chicago

Each of the 13,957 counterfeit bills were $100 denominations.

CHICAGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a package from Ukraine that contained bogus currency totaling more than $1.3 million.

Officers were inspecting a package that claimed to have prop money. Each of the 13,957 counterfeit bills were $100 denominations. Even though it was said that it was to be used as prop money, you still can't reproduce currency.

"This is just one of many examples of CBP’s success in protecting the worldwide integrity of U.S. currency,” said Shane Campbell, Port Director-Chicago. “CBP continues to adapt its strategies to combat trends in counterfeiting and smuggling to protect the American public from these illegal importations.”