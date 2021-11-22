'Dirty diapers' packed with meth found by customs officers in Cincinnati

Agents said the diapers appeared to be firm and unusually heavy.

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati came across a dirty batch of diapers. The said the diapers had been soiled with more than four pounds of methamphetamine.

Narcotics dog "Betty" was brought alerted to the shipment. Agents said the diapers appeared to be firm and unusually heavy. The diapers were on their way to a home in Australia.

“Our officers are committed to keeping our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection field office in Chicago. “This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis.”