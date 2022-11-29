Cumberland police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Officers responded to the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person died following an overnight shooting in Cumberland.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot.

There they located a male victim who died as a result of the shooting, Cumberland police confirmed.

Police told 13News Tuesday morning that a person was in custody in connection with the incident, which was described as a "family disturbance."