Cumberland police investigating deadly overnight shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person died following an overnight shooting in Cumberland.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot.
There they located a male victim who died as a result of the shooting, Cumberland police confirmed.
Police told 13News Tuesday morning that a person was in custody in connection with the incident, which was described as a "family disturbance."
Check back for updates.