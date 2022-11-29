2 Indiana men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Dale Huttle, 61, is accused of hitting at least two officers with a wooden flagpole during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — An Indiana man is facing felony charges for his actions during the breach at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dale Huttle, a 61-year-old from Crown Point, is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon. He allegedly hit at least two officers with a wooden flagpole as he charged to the front of a crowd of rioters.

Huttle is also facing charges for interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and other related felony and misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Crown Point and was released, pending further court hearings in Washington, D.C.

Huttle's nephew, 40-year-old Matthew Huttle, of Hebron, Indiana, was also arrested on the same criminal complaint. Matthew is facing misdemeanor offenses and was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Boise, Idaho. The complaint against them was unsealed Tuesday.

Court documents claim the Huttles illegally entered Capitol grounds. Dale was allegedly involved in two violence altercations — the flagpole incident, and another where he appeared to grab an officer's baton and yelled, "surrender!"

Matthew allegedly entered the Capitol building twice, staying inside for 10 minutes at one point. He is expected to make his initial court appearance later this week in Idaho.