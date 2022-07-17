Craig Robinson's Charlotte show halted after gun fired inside comedy club

Robinson said he was in the club's green room at the time of the shooting. The comedian took to Instagram to describe the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor and comedian Craig Robinson's show in Charlotte was halted after a man fired a gun inside The Comedy Zone Saturday night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said nobody was injured in the shooting. Officers said 36-year-old Omar McCombs went inside The Comedy Zone on North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard just after 9 p.m., brandishing the gun and threatening bodily harm while inside.

Police said McCombs fired inside, and the club was quickly evacuated. CMPD said McCombs is now in custody. McCombs is a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm, police report.

"I'm performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club," he said.

Robinson was expected to perform at The Comedy Zone just before the shooting Saturday night. He is still listed on The Comedy Zone's website to perform Sunday evening. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the club to find out if that performance will still take place.

