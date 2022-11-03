IMPD arrests man in 2019 double homicide on city's south side

A 22-year-old and a 24-year-old were killed in the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a 2019 double homicide.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Craig Chambers for the incident, which happened Oct. 7, 2019. That day, officers responded to Orinoco Avenue, near East Southport Road, where they found 22-year-old Lamont Day Jr. in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Medics took Day to the hospital, where he later died.

In a nearby parking lot, officers found a second man inside a vehicle who had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as 24-year-old Gary Miller II.

Investigators believe the incidents were related. They were able to identify Chambers as a suspect. The Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals were able to find Chambers on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.