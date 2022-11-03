IMPD arrests man in 2019 double homicide on city's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a 2019 double homicide.
Detectives arrested 25-year-old Craig Chambers for the incident, which happened Oct. 7, 2019. That day, officers responded to Orinoco Avenue, near East Southport Road, where they found 22-year-old Lamont Day Jr. in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Medics took Day to the hospital, where he later died.
In a nearby parking lot, officers found a second man inside a vehicle who had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as 24-year-old Gary Miller II.
Investigators believe the incidents were related. They were able to identify Chambers as a suspect. The Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals were able to find Chambers on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Chambers has been charged with murder, robbery and false informing. He had an initial hearing in court Wednesday, and is scheduled for a jury trial to begin Jan. 30, 2023.