COVID tax scam starts with a text message

The scam starts with a text message asking for personal information in order to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Revenue is putting out an alert of a tax scam reported by the IRS.

The scam starts with a text message asking for personal information in order to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

Here's one of the versions of the scam text message you could get:

"You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …"

The text will include a link to a fake web address.

The IRS wants people who get the text scam to take a screen shot of the text message and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information:

Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message