COVID tax scam starts with a text message

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Revenue is putting out an alert of a tax scam reported by the IRS.
The scam starts with a text message asking for personal information in order to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.
Here's one of the versions of the scam text message you could get:
"You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …"
The text will include a link to a fake web address.
The IRS wants people who get the text scam to take a screen shot of the text message and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information:
- Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message
- The number that appeared on their Caller ID
- The number that received the text message
More information in regards to the scam can be found on the IRS website.