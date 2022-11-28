Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system

The cause of his death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September.

Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

A judge issued a warrant for 37-year-old Courtnay Titus as a result of the death investigation. Titus turned herself into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23. She is facing one count of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, which is a felony.

Titus had an initial hearing in court Monday. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin March 10, 2023.