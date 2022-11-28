Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September.
Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.
A judge issued a warrant for 37-year-old Courtnay Titus as a result of the death investigation. Titus turned herself into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23. She is facing one count of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, which is a felony.
Titus had an initial hearing in court Monday. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin March 10, 2023.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.