Court documents released in Hancock County hit-and-run case

Aaron Magee, 33, of Anderson, is accused of hitting a 13-year-old juvenile with his car and fleeing the scene.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — New court documents provide more details into the hit-and-run case in Hancock County last month that injured a 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department received a call around 10 p.m. on June 17 about a personal injury accident near 520 S. Main St. in Wilkinson, Indiana.

The caller stated that they'd located a juvenile laying on the side of the road who had apparently been struck by a vehicle. Patrolman Viehweg of the Shirley Police Department administered medical attention to the juvenile at the scene prior to the arrival of Hancock County sheriff's deputies.

After securing the scene, police interviewed witnesses and reviewed traffic cameras in the area to find a suspect. The investigation led police to a gold 2008 Saturn Aura that belonged to Aaron Magee, 33, of Anderson.

Police arrived near Magee's Anderson home on June 21 to continue their investigation. They eventually witnessed a blue passenger car pull into the garage of Magee's home and there, police say, they saw the gold Saturn inside.

After initial attempts to flag down the driver of the blue vehicle, police later learned that the driver, Magee's fiancée, was deaf. After a brief explanation of the situation, police eventually were able to interview Magee.

During the interview, Magee was asked if the gold Saturn parked in the garage belonged to him. Magee told police that it had been a while since he'd driven the car and that he was unemployed. His fiancée indicated the car had brake problems.

Magee was shown video surveillance photos from a Love's Truck Stop in Knightstown and was asked to identify himself in the picture to police. After admitting to police that he was the man in the photos, police questioned him about the damage to his car, which they had noticed shortly before questioning.

Magee told police that he'd hit a deer after it jumped in front of him. He denied that he went to Knightstown on the day of the accident and instead was traveling home from the Daleville area. He later told police that he didn't remember going to Knightstown or the Love's Travel Stop on the day in question.

When police pressed Magee on his claim about hitting a deer, he claimed that he didn't stop after hitting the deer because he "just wanted to get his kids home."

Police then asked Magee if he would sign search consent forms, to which he responded, "You guys already have your mind made up," and "I have an attorney."

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the gold Saturn and found that the interior of the vehicle had a large amount of glass shards and that the damage from the alleged collision would have made the car hard to drive.

The car was taken to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, where investigators say they located human hair on the windshield. Investigators also placed the juvenile's bicycle in front of the vehicle and determined that the damage on the bike was consistent with the damage to the front of the Saturn.

On June 22, Hancock County police along with the Knightstown Police Department, investigated an area in Knightstown that Magee is known to frequent.

Investigators later learned from friends of Magee that he had been at their house for a gathering around 4 p.m. that day. Police were told that Magee had not been consuming alcohol during the gathering and that he'd left shortly before dark because his kids were screaming at him not to leave.

Police said that in the stories they were told by witnesses, all featured corroboration that Magee left the gathering in his usual gold Saturn.