Docs: 21-year-old shot, killed family friend at south side home

Documents detail Antwone Ervin's erratic behavior before, during and after he allegedly shot his friend multiple times in a shooting his uncle said was unprovoked.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail how a 21-year-old man allegedly shot his family friend multiple times in what family says was an unprovoked attack while they were hanging out at his home on the south side of Indianapolis on Friday afternoon.

Antwone Ervin was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in the murder of 53-year-old Brian Scott Williams.

After his arrest, court documents say, Ervin told police he hadn't slept for a few days prior to the shooting because he was having "intrusive thoughts".

The day of the shooting, Ervin was at his home near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Sumner Avenue.

Ervin, Williams and Ervin's uncle were all hanging out. Williams had brought marijuana, which they smoked while watching TV and talking.

Documents say Ervin started to feel like things had gotten "weird" and he started to question if he was coping right. Ervin told police that Williams was getting phone calls and he would answer them on speakerphone, which upset Ervin.

At some point, Ervin said, Williams got into his face, but he didn't remember what Williams said. He also didn't remember if Williams threatened him or intimidated him. He did confirm, however, that Williams didn't appear to be armed.

When his uncle went to the bathroom, Ervin said he pointed his gun at Williams. He looked at Williams' face and heard Williams say something, but he couldn't remember what.

Then he shot Williams.

Ervin wasn't sure how many times he shot Williams. Ervin's uncle said he heard three gunshots, came out of the bathroom, and saw Williams on the floor.

Williams told Ervin's uncle to call 911 and then he went out the back of the house, through the neighbor's gate and banged on the neighbor's back door.

He told the neighbor he had been shot and asked him to call 911. The neighbor, fearing for his daughter's safety, rushed her to the closet to hide.

While he was doing that, he heard more gunshots.

Ervin told police he saw Williams go to the neighbor's house and went after him.

He said he thought "either he was gonna make it out of the house or I was gonna make it out of the house." Police asked if Ervin was worried about Williams retaliating and Ervin replied, "Yup."

Ervin's uncle later told police that Williams hadn't done anything to Ervin and that the shooting was unprovoked.

Documents say Ervin shot Williams again in the neighbor's backyard then got in his red Camaro and drove away.

Police arrived around 3 p.m. and found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. Williams was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

The coroner recovered five bullets along with some fragments from Williams' body. He had been shot multiple times on the right side of his body, breaking his forearm, and had a deep graze wound at the top of his head.

About two hours after the shooting, a Hoosier Helper came upon a red broken-down Camaro on I-465 near 71st Street. The Hoosier Helper had seen the Camaro there an hour earlier and stopped after noticing there was someone in the car.

Documents say the driver, later identified as Ervin, was saying "random things" about how he will be in the NBA and be rich. He also randomly said he doesn't have a gun.

Ervin's car was running, but he told the Hoosier Helper he was out of gas. The helper noticed the car had a flat tire and a bunch of bags sitting outside it.

While the helper was changing Ervin's tire, an SUV pulled up. Ervin loaded the bags into it and left with the driver, later identified as Ervin's stepdad.

Ervin's car was still running, so the helper got in to turn it off. That's when the helper saw Ervin's pistol magazine with ammunition and called Indiana State Police, who told the helper to stay with the car.

Investigators found bullets and casings in the car that matched the ones found at the scene. They also found a Glock pistol under the driver's seat with a serial number that matched the serial number written on an empty Glock pistol box found in a bedroom at Ervin's home.

Ervin later told police that he bought the gun to "protect the house from intruders," documents said, and he left it under the driver's seat of his car because he didn't feel like he needed it anymore.

Ervin's stepdad dropped Ervin off at the City-County Building the next day so he could give a statement. That's when police arrested him.

Ervin has been charged with murder. His initial court hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m.