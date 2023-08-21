Court docs: Trespassers found with 2 guns at Arsenal Tech High School

The incident happened Friday, Aug. 18 around 8 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in less than a week, Indianapolis Public Schools police officers found a gun at Arsenal Tech High School.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, police were notified of two people trespassing on school property, which is located at 1500 E. Michigan St., near North Oriental Street.

According to court documents, an officer placed both suspects in handcuffs for "officer, student and school staff safety."

Court documents say the officer then searched the suspects and found a gun in one of the suspect's pants and another gun in that same suspect's backpack. The other suspect allegedly told police the gun in the backpack belonged to him.

An IPS police sergeant identified the guns:

A Glock 32 .357 caliber, with one bullet in the chamber, nine bullets in the magazine and two magazines containing 13 bullets in each magazine.

A Glock 23 .40 caliber, with one bullet in the chamber and 10 bullets in the magazine.

According to court documents, police arrested the suspect who was found with the gun in his pants. He has not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.

NOTE: 13News is not identifying the suspects at this time because they have not been formally charged at the time of the article's initial publishing.

On Aug. 17, an IPS spokesperson confirmed school police officers found an 18-year-old student at Arsenal Tech High School with a loaded handgun before classes started that day.

According to investigators, a student reported seeing another student with a gun, showing it to a fellow classmate before the start of the school day.

According to court documents, the witness told police when the student who had the gun showed another student what he had, and that classmate said, “You brought that to school? I leave mine at home."

"The incident, which was handled swiftly by IPS Police, is also being handled under our Student Code of Conduct policy and Indiana laws regarding firearm possession on school property," the spokesperson said in a statement. "IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience."

Prior to that, police arrested a 28-year-old man in late July who had a gun on school property the day before the start of the school year.