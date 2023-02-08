Court docs: Suspect and man killed got in fight right before Muncie mass shooting

Police confirmed 36-year-old John L. Vance Jr., of Yorktown, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents are sharing more details about an arrest made Tuesday afternoon in connection to the deadly mass shooting at a block party in Muncie over the weekend.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, police arrested 36-year-old John L. Vance Jr., of Yorktown, on preliminary charges of two counts of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Police confirmed Vance was arrested during a traffic stop and was a passenger in the car.

Judge Linda Wolf set Vance's cash bail at $105,000, according to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

Vance's previous criminal history includes convictions for domestic battery, dealing in cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and battery resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, victims who had been shot told police they saw Vance arguing with a man, later identified as 30-year-old Joseph Bonner, of Muncie, who died at the scene.

Court documents say one of the victims told police they saw punches being thrown and then Vance getting out what the victim described as a "Glock-style handgun." Then, the victim said they heard five to six gunshots before falling to the ground.

According to court documents, both victims who police spoke with positively identified Vance and Bonner from photos police provided.

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the case and expects to file formal charges in the coming days. The prosecutor's office confirmed, at this time, Vance's preliminary charges do not include those related to the killing of Bonner.

In total, 17 people were wounded and another person was injured after being hit by a fleeing car while attending the block party at South Hackley and East Willard streets in the early morning of Sunday, July 30.

As of Wednesday, seven people are still in the hospital. Police confirmed three of those are in stable condition in Indianapolis and three are in stable condition in Muncie.