Ji Min Sha found competent to stand trial in deadly stabbing of Purdue roommate, according to court docs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate at Purdue University has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Ji Min Sha, who was charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, of Indianapolis, in October 2022, was previously found incompetent to stand trial in April by a Tippecanoe County judge.

In his April order, Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean M. Persin wrote that Sha has reported hallucinations and has experienced chronic psychosis and delusional thoughts while in jail.

According to a Sept. 12 court filing, doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Sha competent to stand trial after months of treatment.

Sha "has attained the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense," Logansport State Hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt wrote in a letter to the judge.

The judge has directed the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office to transport Sha back to the county jail.