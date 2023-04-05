Court-appointed doctors don't think Ji Min Sha is competent to stand trial, documents show

Ji Min Sha suffers from schizophrenia and a variety of other mental health issues, a court filing showed doctors decided.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Newly filed court documents reveal two court-appointed medical experts do not think Ji Min Sha, the former Purdue University student charged with killing his roommate, is competent to stand trial.

The opinion of those medical experts were revealed in a separate filing that was related to redacting reports from mental competency evaluations.

The court held a competency hearing to determine Sha's competency to stand trial in late March. Doctors determined Sha showed signs of schizophrenia and other mental illness, but they needed more information before they could confirm that.

The doctors were appointed by the defense, which prosecutors have argued slants their testimony in their favor.

The filing also showed Min’s attorneys and prosecutors cannot agree on what parts of the mental competency evaluations should be made available to the public.

Sha is scheduled to be back court on April 21.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Ji Min Sha with murder in October.