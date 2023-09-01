Couple accused of giving teen meth in exchange for babysitting

Documents say Adrian Fish and Samantha Ottinger frequently gave the teen meth as payment for watching their kids.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington couple is accused of giving a teenager methamphetamine in exchange for babysitting their three children.

Adrian Fish, 38, and Samantha Ottinger, 32, had their initial hearings Monday afternoon in Monroe County.

Documents say Fish and Ottinger frequently gave the teen meth as payment for watching their kids and to help the teen stay awake while watching the kids.

The couple also gave the teen other drugs including heroin, marijuana and alcohol and would often use those drugs with the teen.

Documents detail how, on one occasion in July 2022, Fish gave the teen meth in the morning before leaving the teen to babysit his children. When Fish returned home, documents say he gave the teen heroin, which made the teen feel sick. Then, in the evening, he gave the teen more meth, stating it would help the teen with the sickness from the heroin. He's accused of sexually assaulting the teen on that same evening.

On July 15, 2022, the children were removed from Fish and Ottinger's custody. The couple was also tested for drugs in early July and both tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

A warrant was issued for Fish's arrest on Dec. 16. Court records show he was arrested Sunday, Jan. 8.

Court documents dated Dec. 16, 2022, say that a detective investigating this case tried calling Ottinger on multiple occasions, but wasn't able to get ahold of her. He said he left voicemails and hadn't received a return call from her. He also was told that Ottinger was transient and her location was unknown.

A warrant was subsequently issued for Ottinger's arrest on Dec. 20. Court records show she was arrested Jan. 8.

Fish and Ottinger have been charged with several felonies including drug and sexual misconduct charges.