Counselor, inmate stabbed at New Castle prison

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A female counselor was stabbed by a male inmate at an east Indiana prison Friday.

State police are investigating the reported stabbing, which occurred around 9:40 a.m. at the New Castle Correctional Facility.

Investigators say the mental health counselor was conducting a group session with eight male offenders when one of the men allegedly stabbed her in the neck and throat area with a pointed metal object. Several of the other men in the group tried to stop the attack, which resulted in one of the inmates being stabbed in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Indiana University Ball Hospital in Muncie for treatment. Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

State police from the Pendleton District were called in to conduct an investigation into the stabbing. They are being assisted by investigators with the Indiana Department of Correction and the GEO Group, a private company which operates the New Castle facility.