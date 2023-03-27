Coroner: Man's 2022 Indianapolis shooting was a homicide

Police said 59-year-old John Vonderhaar was found in a car on South Linwood Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death after a 2022 shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

On March 20 last year, Metro police found 59-year-old John Vonderhaar in a car on South Linwood Avenue near East Washington Street. He had been shot and was in critical condition. Two other shooting victims were found nearby and were in stable condition.

In January 2023, Vonderhaar died at a hospital. On Monday, the coroner's office ruled his death was a homicide.