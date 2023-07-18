Convicted murderer will remain in prison for friend's 1991 stabbing death

Daniel Barker, 31, was stabbed to death in 1991.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man convicted in the brutal 1991 slaying of his friend will remain incarcerated in Delaware County, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Delaware Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling denied a motion for sentence modification filed by convicted murderer, 50-year-old Matt Stidham.

On the night of February 23, 1991, court documents said Stidham and several of his friends drove to the apartment of Daniel Barker, where they reportedly drank whiskey and played guitars.

Police believe they eventually started “trading punches.” This evidently started as horseplay, but "grew into an angry encounter" Stidham and Barker, according to police.

As the fight escalated, the others joined Stidham in beating the decedent. Not only did they beat and kick the decedent, but they also struck him with a wooden club.

They then loaded much of Barker's electronic equipment into his van, gagged him, placed him in the back of the van and drove off.

They eventually arrived at a secluded area near the Mississinewa River where Barker was removed from the van, and again beaten and stabbed some forty-seven times before his body was thrown into the river.

After visiting with friends, who they told of the killing, Stidham and his associates drove into the State of Illinois where they were arrested.

Stidham was a 17-year-old at the time. He was twice convicted of killing Barker.