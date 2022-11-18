Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

The judge has not ruled yet on the change of venue request, saying that decision will come closer to the trial date.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.

Shahnavaz's father, Matt, was at the pre-trial hearing, as well as multiple Elwood police officers. Matt told 13News it's important for him to be present each step of the way, not just for his son, but to show support for all law enforcement.

The judge did not rule on the defense's request for a change of venue, saying that decision will come closer to the trial date.

The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage over the killing of an officer. The defense also noted media reports leading to public knowledge on Carl Boards' criminal history.

The prosecutor argued against a change of venue but did agree to bringing in jurors from another county to Madison County for the trial.

The judge did order Boards to continue being held at the Hamilton County Jail for safekeeping. The Hamilton County sheriff had requested Boards be moved to the Indiana Department of Correction for safekeeping as he awaits trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Boards.

Boards is charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Timeline of events

Indiana State Police said Shahnavaz tried to stop a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County just after 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31.

According to court documents, Shahnavaz radioed in the license plate number. The last radio transmission from the officer heard him saying, "had a gun."

ISP said the suspect got out of the Buick and fired multiple rounds at Shahnavaz for an unknown reason. Shahnavaz was hit multiple times. His gun was found still in its holster. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings in the road that are believed to be from the suspect's gun.

Police said the suspect then took off in the Buick.

Additional responding officers gave first aid to Shahnavaz until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a hospital in Elwood before being moved to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he died from his injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the Buick on State Road 37. A tire deflation device was used on it near State Road 37 and 146th Street, but the Buick kept going and made it onto Interstate 69.

Fishers Police Department officers then twice used their vehicles to stop the Buick. The second time, the Buick hit the median barrier and came to a stop. Officers were then able to arrest the suspect.