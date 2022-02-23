Grandfather reacts to grandson's killing outside Indianapolis Chuck E. Cheese

Saddam Ali Tinnin-Bey said he rushed to the Chuck E. Cheese off East Washington Street, where police found 34-year-old Anthony Tinnin shot in the parking lot.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is seeking answers after a man was killed in a shooting outside of a Chuck E. Cheese where kids were celebrating inside.

"That was the most traumatic experience I have ever experienced in my life," Saddam Ali Tinnin-Bey said.

He was at a loss for words Wednesday, as he reflected on the moment he found out his grandson was killed Sunday afternoon.

"My daughter called me crying and everything," Tinnin-Bey said. "It was a fact then for sure, saying that they had killed her baby. I said, 'I'm on my way.'"

Tinnin-Bey said he rushed to the Chuck E. Cheese off East Washington Street, where police found 34-year-old Anthony Tinnin shot in the parking lot.

The shooting took place all while his children and others were inside the restaurant.

"But these children and his children, too. The effect, the long-term adverse effect its going to have on those children, probably the rest of their lives," Tinnin-Bey said.

Tinnin-Bey said Anthony was a father and husband who was a good man, even giving him life advice about a month ago.

"You know, getting himself a job, and enough you got a family," Tinnin-Bey said. "You can't allow yourself to be subjected to those streets and the stuff that go on in those streets."

Meanwhile, community activists came together to put an end to the gun violence at a meeting Wednesday night put on by the nonprofit Cease Fire Indy.

"We just feel like this is another time that we all need to rise up," said Don Gee with Cease Fire Indy said.

"We just want to come together and create a strategy going forward and a plan that we can stick to again to help with what's going on," Della Brown added.

While Tinnin-Bey agrees change is needed, he's hoping justice will be served for the person who fired the gun.

"I leave it in law enforcement hands and all mighty God Allah. He knows all, and sees all and don't nothing happen without his permission," Tinnin-Bey said.