City leaders, police call on public's help to reduce violent crime

Ongoing spats of gun violence that claim the lives of Hoosiers has community leaders coordinating to rally for change.

INDIANAPOLIS — Violence throughout Indianapolis has many community groups boiling over.

"We're hearing the cry of distress in our streets and we're declaring that we're sick of it," said Terry Webster Sr. with the Concerned Clergy.

Homicides continue to rise in the city. The concerned clergy, the mayor and police are pushing for a change.

"They are just as frustrated as we are and as you are as citizens on the number of homicides," said IMPD Chief of Police Randal Taylor. "We've said it before, this is not a police issue, not completely."

At crime scenes around the city, police say deadly shootings start with an argument – like a shooting on Broadway Street Wednesday night.

"For whatever reason, you get bent out of shape because someone called you a name, or someone said something about you on Facebook, or someone looked at your woman wrong, or someone did this or that and your solution is to pull the trigger," said Taylor. "That's not acceptable. That is going to take a community to solve."

A community the concerned clergy is hopeful will reduce violence.

"This gathering here speaks to a new beginning," said Douglas Tate Jr. with the Concerned Clergy. "Although we've had many, multiple press conferences concerning the same thing. I think police officers, parents, pupils, pastors, none of us should get weary in the well-doing that we're trying to do."

Police say it'll take a city wide collaboration with groups like the concerned clergy to make a difference.