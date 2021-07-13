Community leader focuses on changing young minds as violence surges

Shona Moreland believes the people involved in gun violence may have acted differently if taught conflict resolution early on in their lives.

INDIANAPOLIS — The recent gun violence in Indianapolis has youth camp leaders more than anxious to teach kids conflict resolution.

In less than 24 hours Metro Officers responded to almost a dozen shootings. That includes 10 reports of a person shot Monday night in about an 8 hour span that left 3 people dead.

It's a problem that just seems to keep getting worse as the city works to fund programs that are designed to curb violence. But there is one community leader who is focusing on changing young minds.

When you meet 12-year-old Angela Davis at the Bethel Family Center, you meet someone who is taking notes about the gun violence happening in the Circle City.

"It hurts to hear that stuff and that people are losing their family members, young and old," Davis said

Davis is one of 12 siblings. Several of her brothers and sisters have participated in programs at the same center. Since a very young age, Davis has been a participant in youth programs where Shona Moreland has been in charge.

"You have a fun time and you experience things that you don't think you would experience at a camp," Davis said.

Now, thanks to grant money, Moreland is about to launch Ready2BSocial camp for children under the age of 10. The camp is free. Moreland believes it couldn't come at a better time after Monday's back-to-back shootings.

It's violence that even police officers are trying to make sense of.

"It doesn't make sense," said IMPD Chief Randy Taylor. "We are always hoping they choose a different route. But it seems more and more they are deciding to pull a trigger."

Moreland believes the people involved in gun violence may have acted differently if taught conflict resolution early on in their lives. Ready2BSocial is for kids 5 to 9 years old at the Bethel Family Center where Moreland has already taught conflict resolution to young people.

"They are able to manage themselves and have self-control when given any situation," Moreland said.

Situations where even a 12-year-old has learned a lot about stopping the violence.

"Especially since like what's going on these days. It's better to like talk to people and talk it through and stay calm," Davis said.

The Ready2BSocial camp is scheduled to take place at the Bethel Family Center located at 2850 Bethel Avenue in Indianapolis. Participants will receive free breakfast and lunch thanks to a partnership with the Meals on Wheels program.