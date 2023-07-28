Community conversation held about gun violence in Indianapolis

According to data from the Indy Peace Fellowship, so far there have been 105 homicides this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — People are looking for ways to stop gun violence in our city.

Thursday, they gathered for a community conversation.

"July is typically one of the highest rates for community violence. We need to get the community involved and discuss some of the issues that they see," said Tim Brown, the managing principal of Crossroads Public Affairs.

Issues like gun violence.

"We all matter right? It takes a village to make the change we want to see for our city," said Audrey McPherson.

"We've got to do something about the violence. I'm happy my son survived. It was still something that should not have happened," said Jonelle Barlow.

Last June, Barlow's 13-year-old son, Isaiah, was shot by a 16-year-old. He survived. His mother said he was one of several young people shot during that weekend.

"He was just playing a video game with his friend and this young man came into my home and shot him. I'm so happy he survived, but I know a lot of kids that weekend didn't," said Barlow.

She shared her son's story with the group. After everything she's been through, she believes change starts at home.

"It's just important these kids know they're loved, and they know they have choices and know they are loved they have things they can do and places they can go. The community is going to have to be the one to help," said Barlow.

The attendees know this meeting is only part of the bigger picture.

"It's not going to be easy, but if we all participate, it can be done," said Barlow.