Columbus woman arrested for stealing SUV left running in driveway

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was arrested Friday night after she was seen driving a stolen vehicle.

According to an arrest report shared by Columbus Police, Kaliegh R. Stogdill, 29, was seen at a convenience store on Gladstone Avenue getting out of an SUV reported stolen earlier in the day from a driveway on Griffa Avenue.

The owner of the vehicle told police he left it running in the driveway for a couple of minutes and noticed it was gone a short time later.

A witness said Stogdill left the stolen vehicle and went into the store around 6:30 p.m. Officers located her a short time later and she was arrested on a preliminary charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.