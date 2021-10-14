Columbus woman arrested after police said they found THC laced brownies in her home

Police said they were patrolling the area after receiving complaints of drug activity in the neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police arrested a Columbus woman after officers said they found over 100 THC laced brownies inside of her home.

Columbus police said they were patrolling the area of 1300 Pearl Street Wednesday when they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from a home with an open front door.

Police said a short time later, 37-year-old Courtney M. James exited the home, slammed the front door behind her and became belligerent with officers.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located over 100 THC laced brownies in plastic bags, marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana as well as syringes.