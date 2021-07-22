Woman assaulted in Columbus park restroom

COLUMBUS, Ind — Detectives from the Columbus Police Department are investigating an assault that occurred at a Columbus park last weekend.
According to CPD, around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported that she was grabbed by an unknown male suspect while inside a bathroom at Mill Race Park.
The suspect fled from the bathroom a short time later.
Witnesses described the suspect to police as a white male with an average build who is approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall.
He was seen wearing shorts and a dirt bike-style helmet. The suspect was last seen leaving the park’s north entrance on a black moped.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.