Woman assaulted in Columbus park restroom

A woman reported that she was grabbed by an unknown male suspect while inside a bathroom at Mill Race Park Saturday morning.
COLUMBUS, Ind — Detectives from the Columbus Police Department are investigating an assault that occurred at a Columbus park last weekend.  

According to CPD, around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported that she was grabbed by an unknown male suspect while inside a bathroom at Mill Race Park.  

The suspect fled from the bathroom a short time later.  

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a white male with an average build who is approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall. 

He was seen wearing shorts and a dirt bike-style helmet. The suspect was last seen leaving the park’s north entrance on a black moped.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.  

