Columbus police arrest 16 in shoplifting sting

The suspects range in age from 23 to 63 years old.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department arrested 16 people in just one day during a shoplifting sting at the Walmart on Whitfield Drive. The arrests led to charges including 10 felonies.

The suspects range in age from 23 to 63 years old. In addition to the theft arrests, police arrested several on drug charges, outstanding warrants and driving citations.

Those arrested include:

Anthony M. Brown, 27, Columbus; Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (Level 4 Felony), Possession of a Legend Drug (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor) Jeffrey D. Johnson, 63, Columbus; Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony) James R. Bennett, 28, Columbus; Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor) Christopher M. Allman, 36, Seymour; Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Heroin (Level 6 Felony) Rose Mary Boling, 40, Columbus; Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor) Jennifer N. Lenderman, 41, Columbus; Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction (Class A Misdemeanor) Gregory A. Ferrell, 41, Columbus; Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction (Class A Misdemeanor) Robert M. Faulkner, 23, Columbus; Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction (Class A Misdemeanor) Shannon Crouch, 48, Columbus; Theft (Class A Misdemeanor) Richa J. Gordon, 52, Columbus; Theft (Class A Misdemeanor) Carrie M. McGeorge, 45, Columbus; Theft (Class A Misdemeanor) Derek M. Weddle, 31, Columbus; Theft (Class A Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass (Class A Misdemeanor) Jerry A. Williamson Jr., 35, Columbus; Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor) Hoyt L. Chambers Jr. 48, Scipio; Operating Without Ever Obtaining a License (Class C Misdemeanor) Tyler A. Small, 30, Columbus; Bartholomew County Warrant Brandon J. Ramos, 33, Indianapolis; Bartholomew County Warrant