Columbus PD warns about phone scam that nearly cost woman $10,000

The victim was told if she wanted to get her son out of jail and avoid the story ending up in the newspaper, she would need to send nearly $10,000.

COLUMBUS, Indiana — The Columbus Police Department is warning about an arrest scheme targeting Hoosiers.

Investigators with the department are looking into a call a victim got that claimed the victim's son was injured in an accident and then thrown in jail.

The victim was told that if she wanted to get her son out of jail and avoid the story ending up in the newspaper, she would need to send nearly $10,000 in cash to an out of state address.

The woman's family was able to verify her son was OK and not in jail. The family alerted police and investigators were able to stop the delivery of a package with the money.

The Columbus Police Department has had several reports of fraud similar to this one. It warns the suspects are very convincing and use high-pressure tactics to work on the emotions of the victim.

Investigators suggest working to verify what the person on the phone saying, and to never send money, gift cards, checks or other valuables to an unknown person.

People can contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 if they have any questions about the legitimacy of an unknown person asking for money or other valuables.