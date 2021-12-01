Columbus officer arrested for allegedly hitting suspect in custody

Officer John Vellen is still employed by the department and has been on non-law enforcement related duties since the investigation began.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus police officer is facing charges for battery and official misconduct.

Officer John Vellen is accused of hitting a suspect while that man was in custody in the back of a police car.

The investigation by state police found Vellen arrested the man while responding to a fight on Indiana Avenue in Columbus. While the suspect was handcuffed in the back seat of the police car, ISP said he began banging his head against the inside. The investigation found Vellen then punched the suspect, injuring him.

After the investigation, Vellen, a 14-year veteran of the department, turned himself in to detectives.