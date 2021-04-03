Columbus mother charged in crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter

A Columbus mother is facing charges in a crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus mother is now charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies responded to East 25th Street west of Bartholomew County Road 650 East in reference to a crash.

Deputies found 10-year old Kaydence Mings dead at the scene.

Police said Katelyn Mings, who was driving the vehicle, and passenger Webster Gilcrease were treated and released for the injuries.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office charged Katelyn with causing a death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person less than 18-years of age.